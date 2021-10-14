Robert W. Baird Downgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Neutral

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $108.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $116.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.47.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. Trex has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $114.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

