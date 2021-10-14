Citigroup Inc. Invests $507,000 in Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 16.67% of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13.

