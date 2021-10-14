ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $393.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.56. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,948,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

