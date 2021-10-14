Anshul Sadana Sells 4,234 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.39, for a total value of $1,525,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.33, for a total value of $1,538,339.22.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $693,830.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total value of $1,601,600.40.

NYSE:ANET opened at $383.89 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.35 and a 1-year high of $384.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

