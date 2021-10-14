Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 15,485 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:TWTR opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 132.34 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
