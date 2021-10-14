Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 15,485 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 132.34 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 18.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2,423.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 49,856 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

