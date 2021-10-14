Dimitri E. Grigoriadis Sells 8,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $70,506,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,473,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

