$2.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.76 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $10.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,085,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 105.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $691,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386,058 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

