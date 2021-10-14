Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 977 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 607,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,123,000 after acquiring an additional 75,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

