Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $2.30 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $185.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.27 and a fifty-two week high of $194.96.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

