Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 7,845 Shares of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) by 31.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

WANT stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.