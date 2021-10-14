Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

