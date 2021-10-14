Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the lowest is $2.92 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Unum Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 366,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 54,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

