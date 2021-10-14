Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Danske upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.39, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

