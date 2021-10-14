Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of COMP opened at $11.55 on Monday. Compass has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.45.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

