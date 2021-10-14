Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of ASB opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4,214.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 497,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 365,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

