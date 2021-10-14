Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

