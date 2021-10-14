Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $36.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $34.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

