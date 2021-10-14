Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Insperity worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 59.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,976 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 70.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 500,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 405,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,527 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NSP. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP opened at $118.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.23 and a 1-year high of $122.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

