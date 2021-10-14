Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,686,000 after purchasing an additional 795,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 257,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $19,422,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCEL opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCEL. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

