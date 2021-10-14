Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,493 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Cambium Networks worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $881.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

