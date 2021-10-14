Deutsche Bank AG Sells 9,812 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $1,831,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

