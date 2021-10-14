Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 25,000 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,827,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

