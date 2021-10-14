Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,099 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,290 shares of company stock worth $3,136,701. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of CALX opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

