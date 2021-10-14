Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of MRC Global worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,326,000 after acquiring an additional 216,395 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 45.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,923 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 43.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 829,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,572,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 98,971 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $8.27 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $683.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 2.54.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.55 million. Analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

