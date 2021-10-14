Citigroup Inc. Acquires 27,903 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YEXT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YEXT opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

