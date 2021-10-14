Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

