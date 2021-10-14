Citigroup Inc. Has $528,000 Position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 392.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,538 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $392.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.74.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 6,673.63%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOLO. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

