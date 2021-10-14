BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

OMAB stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

