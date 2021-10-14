Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

GENI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.