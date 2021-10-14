Jefferies Financial Group Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $198.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $177.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51. The company has a market capitalization of $481.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

