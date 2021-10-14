Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $73.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

NYSE LNC opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,552 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

