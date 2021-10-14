Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

MKFG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Markforged stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Markforged has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

