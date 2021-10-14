Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 101.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,651,000 after acquiring an additional 834,775 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,362,000 after acquiring an additional 767,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in PagerDuty by 2,123.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 667,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 637,008 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PD opened at $41.25 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,690,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,006. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

