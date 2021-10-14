Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 1,249.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aspen Aerogels worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.23.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

