Herc (NYSE:HRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.35

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.35 and last traded at $177.04, with a volume of 3845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 37.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 193.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth about $1,679,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Herc by 112,933.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

