Citigroup Inc. Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 229.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter worth about $685,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.14.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

