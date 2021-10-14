Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 16.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,093,000 after acquiring an additional 72,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 510,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares during the period.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $115.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.60.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVRO. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price target on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.