Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.77. 3,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 494,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

