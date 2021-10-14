Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 6.5%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.57. 23,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,824,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YMM. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.