Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Up 5.7%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92. 8,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 600,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Several brokerages have commented on MAXN. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $652.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

