Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $404.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report $404.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.46 million and the highest is $467.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $290.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 15.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 16.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after buying an additional 61,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

