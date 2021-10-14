iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 661,879 shares.The stock last traded at $244.70 and had previously closed at $244.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

