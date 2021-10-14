Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the September 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,996,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,232,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EUCR stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

