ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.63.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $36.91 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

