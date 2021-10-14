DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 65.7% in September

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DLHC has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DLH in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLH by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLH stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. DLH has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $168.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.94.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

