Short Interest in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expands By 160.3%

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 160.3% from the September 15th total of 733,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 606,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of ELMS stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

