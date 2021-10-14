New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NJR. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NYSE NJR opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

