Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $258.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

