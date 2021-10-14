Jefferies Financial Group Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $221.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $201.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $204.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $1,117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,570,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

