Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPCE. Bank of America cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

